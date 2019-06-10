WWE Raw: 5 Burning questions before this week's episode (June 10, 2019)

Things didn't go exactly the way the Beast Incarnate wanted last Friday!

This week's episode of Raw will come to us live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA this Monday on June 10, 2019. With Super ShowDown in the history books, the eyes of the WWE Universe will firmly be on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The fans will be eager to see how the Superstars will react after returning from WWE’s big money show in Saudi Arabia.

WWE put on a decent show in Saudi Arabia last Friday, and the fallout will see the company promote their next PPV, Stomping Grounds, which will take place in two weeks at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

WWE has already announced multiple matches for the event, and we will see the build-up towards those bouts starting from this week's Raw. With only two weeks left for the next PPV, the company has a lot of things to address and set straight to ensure the success of the event.

With that in mind, let's look at the five burning questions WWE needs to address on this week's episode of Raw.

#5 Who are the next challengers for the Raw Tag Team Championships?

Who will they defend the titles against at Stomping Grounds?

WWE is giving fans a hard time remembering who are holding both the company's Tag Team Championships. The company should make sure the champions appear or wrestle on their respective brands - Raw and SmackDown Live every week.

The champions should have at least a decent on-screen time on the weekly shows, even if they are not part of a proper storyline if they are to maintain the title's prestige.

It's been a month since the last time we saw the Raw Tag Team Champions Hawkins and Ryder wrestle on Monday Night Raw. They lost a match against the Viking Raiders under 3 minutes on the May 6, 2019 episode of Raw and that's the last time we saw them wrestle on the red brand.

WWE should either do something with them or they should take the titles off them and put them back on The Revival or The Usos.

