WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises- Goldberg meets his biggest fan, Bobby Lashley has an awkward encounter with a SmackDown star

#5 Big E and Goldberg have a memorable WWE RAW moment

Big E has been vocal about his love for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. He was a big fan growing up! It only makes sense for him to tease a cash-in on the legend, just to prove that he could run in on the Champion of any brand! Could Big E show up on WWE RAW this week?

It would be fitting for Big E to cash in on his idol if that is indeed the route they're taking for SummerSlam. While Big E has not really teased a cash-in on Bobby Lashley yet (he doesn't even have the briefcase), the clip above is really interesting. It may be an indication of things to come.

This segment could even be a complete swerve because Big E may eventually be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. There's far too much history with Paul Heyman to not play out this angle!

