WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Newly formed faction attacks current Champions, Major debut, Unexpected heel turn 

The episode that follows the WWE RAW season premiere needs to continue the hype that was created last week. The best way to achieve this would be through a whole lot of surprises.

Thankfully, the events of last week have set the stage wonderfully for these surprises to happen. So with that in mind, here are five twists we could potentially see on this week's show.



#5 Keith 'Bearcat' Lee officially joins The Hurt Business and goes after the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

Did you catch a moment between Shelton Benjamin and Keith 'Bearcat' Lee on WWE RAW last week?

It was almost as if Lee was being considered as a recruit into The Hurt Business? And why not? He has all the credentials to be the muscle of the group. Bobby Lashley could be the star, Cedric Alexander the high-flier, Benjamin the seasoned veteran, and of course, Lee, the brawn!

PrinceSpoopycrepp @PrinceWatercres After the match, Shelton Benjamin gets in the ring and smiles at Keith Lee before backing off and helping Cedric Alexander to the back. #WWERAW After the match, Shelton Benjamin gets in the ring and smiles at Keith Lee before backing off and helping Cedric Alexander to the back. #WWERAW

Could Lee and Lashley go after the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships next? Riddle and Randy Orton need some competition going forward after they pretty much took the entire tag team division to the cleaners on last week's show.

These are four top stars and let's face it, such a contest will be hard to call.

Is there any other WWE RAW Tag Team that looks like it could potentially dethrone RK-Bro? This author doesn't think so but if you feel otherwise, do let us know in the comments.

