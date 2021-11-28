WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises - Surprising new look for Randy Orton, Edge's next dominant opponent appears, End of 2 tag teams

Nobody expects WWE RAW this week to be anything special. This is a problem in itself because it indicates that the show is not the same must-see program many of us grew up with.

Of course, we cannot compare the era of Stone Cold Steve Austin to the age of the golden egg at all. That said, WWE RAW still needs to remind the viewer that it's a thriving, exciting, and compelling show after so many years on the air. It's not the husk, the corpse of a once-great show anymore.

The best means to this end would be through a whole bunch of compelling surprises. WWE RAW needs to become that living, breathing force of nature that dominated television programming in the 90s.

With that in mind, here are five surprises we could potentially see on the red brand this week. Feel free to share your thoughts and comments in the space below.

And hey, if you have a few surprises in mind, do not hesitate to share them with the world.

#5 Randy Orton shows up to WWE RAW with a brand new look

Everyone on the internet believes that Randy Orton will turn on Riddle someday. But until it happens, we're going to see some hilarious WWE RAW segments. Last week, Riddle impersonated Orton, so why can't The Viper do the same this week?

Imagine he showing up to WWE RAW, riding a scooter and saying 'bro'. It's viral content, exactly in the vein that the company likes. Plus, it'll help freshen up Randy Orton's character by showing his comedic chops.

The WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team divisions need some life inserted into them. Laughter is always the best medicine. Would you like to see it happen this week?

