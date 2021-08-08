WWE RAW - 5 Possible Surprises - Big return to enter the title picture, Massive face turn, Non-wrestler in his first-ever match? (9th August 2021)

WWE RAW last week, truth be told, was an underwhelming affair. Even though SummerSlam is only days away, there isn't the same kind of buzz there is otherwise!

If you consider the facts, this is alarming! For the first time in years, WWE RAW, SmackDown, and indeed the entire empire will face competition from a billionaire wrestling fan, who, according to rumors, is likely to sign the two biggest free agents in wrestling.

All we need to make WWE RAW as enjoyable as the version that beat Monday Nitro are genuine twists and turns. Maybe one or more of these surprises will make SummerSlam seem like a big deal.

#5 Randy Orton returns to WWE RAW, to help Riddle out

AJ Styles and Omos have let it be known that nobody is taking the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships away from them. Riddle, in particular, has found himself unmatched against the onslaught of the two dominant tag team Champions. Could a certain Viper show up on this week's show, to even the odds?

It may finally be time for RK-Bro to capture the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships, wrestling them away from the heels. They can mix it up with the likes of Mace and T-Bar and maybe even babyface tag teams such as Ali and Mansoor at some point soon!

The only reason this WWE RAW surprise ranks so very low on the list is that one can easily see it coming! But then again, sometimes (especially in these circumstances), it's the obvious that works best!

