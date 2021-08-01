WWE RAW - 5 Possible Surprises - SmackDown star destroys Goldberg, Former Royal Rumble winner returns

WWE RAW is quickly setting the stage for SummerSlam 2021, a show that's supposedly going to be the WrestleMania equivalent this year. This week, WWE RAW comes to us from Rosemont, IL, and the lineup is certain to be stacked.

Here are 5 surprises that could shake up WWE RAW this week. Do let us know what you think of the entries in this list and add a few of your own in the comments section below.

Just note that these are surprises that we think could happen, meaning that they are not guaranteed. They are not based on insider knowledge or information.

What we do know is that WWE RAW needs a surprise or two to make things exciting again. Especially with the excitement of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan heading to AEW pervading the entire wrestling fraternity.

Without further ado, here's our list...

#5 Big E shows up on WWE RAW and destroys Goldberg, teasing a cash-in

Breathing heavily because the WWF is going back to big men bumping meat is some sad stuff. pic.twitter.com/EDpgaApikT — THE PALDOME (@Hamanicart617) September 1, 2020

Big E has been very public about the fact that Goldberg is his childhood hero. While it doesn't seem like Roman Reigns will lose his Universal Championship any time soon, it does look like Big E could cash in his contract on the other brand. Could SmackDown star Big E show up on WWE RAW this week and assault Goldberg?

Serra’s always getting subbed in the crowd 😂 — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) May 16, 2021

It would allow Big E a chance to work with his ultimate childhood hero and also add a whole new dimension to the upcoming SummerSlam match. Lashley vs. Goldberg may seem like a 2-minute affair on paper, but when this aspect is thrown in, the match is suddenly a lot more enticing and exciting.

With Finn Balor coming to the SmackDown brand, the WWE RAW brand needs a top babyface far more. Big E is the man for the job.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun