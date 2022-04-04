WWE RAW - 5 Possible surprises after WrestleMania - Roman Reigns' title unification interrupted, Cody Rhodes leads an invasion?

WrestleMania may be done and dusted, but WWE RAW rolls on. A brand new season will begin with new storylines and hopefully a few big surprises too.

In this article, we will name five possible surprises that could take WWE RAW by storm. Be sure to list your own surprises in the comments section below. Also, if you think these surprises are underwhelming, do let us know.

#5 Roman Reigns' title unification ceremony is interrupted by the mighty Bobby Lashley

After defeating Omos, Bobby Lashley may aim straight for the top spot. He was clearly the babyface in the feud and this is why he might go for the biggest dog in the yard.

If there's a title unification ceremony on WWE RAW this week, chances are he may crash the party.

Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns could certainly be a very entertaining feud. He has due cause as well since his injury took him out of commission, right out of the title picture.

#4 Ronda Rousey steps up to challenge Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair may be the roughest, the toughest, the strongest, the best, but there's one EST that she's not. Ronda Rousey is the Bad-EST woman on the planet.

A showdown between the two women could be an exceptional contest. Imagine the WWE RAW Women's Champion coming out to celebrate and then Joan Jett plays on the speakers, teasing the ultimate showdown.

#3 Cody Rhodes storms WWE RAW with NXT talent

In an ideal scenario, Cody Rhodes, once the cornerstone of AEW, would storm WWE RAW with AEW talent. Imagine the numbers such an angle would draw. But since that is not possible, imagine him taking over the show with NXT talent!

Bron Breakker and LA Knight could be excellent lieutenants for his faction. Together, they could achieve what the RETRIBUTION angle could not.

#2 Brandi Rhodes joins Cody in WWE

Brandi Rhodes is with her husband Cody in Texas at the moment, meaning she could be introduced as his valet as well. Somehow, Brandi adds a special X-factor to his appeal that cannot be matched.

It may be interesting to see if the WWE RAW crowd takes to this pairing or not. Maybe in due time, she could also get into the ring to potentially take on an authority figure like Sonya Deville.

#1 Edge's faction adds a brand new member

Edge and Damian Priest have formed some sort of coalition and they seem to be rooted in the occult. From the looks of it, it could be a new version of the Wyatt Family, and if so, there are a lot of candidates to bolster the ranks.

T-Bar and Mace immediately come to mind; wo gigantic, colossal figures who could significantly add muscle to the coalition. As the great Bill Apter suggested to this humble author on chat - we could see a new version of The Brood on RAW going forward.

Chime in below with your valued opinions.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy