WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston pinned Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton on the same night

On the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash, Kofi Kingston emerged as the star of the night. He defeated two bonafide World Champions in Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley.

It's a rare feat for a superstar to overcome two big names in one night, but Kofi Kingston has done it before. After being absent from any singles title picture for the last year-and-a-half, Kingston instantly found himself in a more interesting position.

At first, Kofi Kingston briefly renewed his rivalry against Randy Orton, beating him via a roll-up pin thanks to a distraction from Xavier Woods. He also answered Bobby Lashley's "open challenge" issued by MVP, where he found out only after entering that it wasn't a WWE Championship match.

Despite this, he emerged victorious, becoming the first man to pin Bobby Lashley in over four months. So why did Kofi Kingston pin both Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the same night? Here are a few reasons why.

#5. Hell in a Cell contention for Kofi Kingston

Is Kofi Kingston going to challenge Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell? He will be hoping to do so after pinning Bobby Lashley on RAW. Pinning a Champion is always an instant set-up for a title shot, and this could lead to a Triple Threat Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Championship.

The only problem with this is that WWE has done quite a few Triple Threats in the last few months, so it wouldn't be as appealing. However, WWE often does Triple Threat matches right, and for some reason, it's a tried and tested formula.

Kingston is also great in big matches, and since he didn't get the chance to compete inside Hell in a Cell in 2017, he might have an opportunity for World Title gold.

It will be interesting to see if he gets added to the match at Hell in Cell.

