WWE RAW: 5 reasons why Charlotte Flair will be challenging for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

WrestleMania just got a lot more exciting

There were rumors that Charlotte Flair would choose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT (Women's) Championship. It came off as a surprise and on the latest episode of RAW, it was seemingly confirmed that this is going to be the direction for The Queen.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reflected on the Women's Royal Rumble match and wondered why it was Charlotte Flair who won the Royal Rumble rather than Shayna Baszler - who is expected to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

Either way, we're positive about this match-up. The only negative of this is that the Rhea Ripley-Bianca Belair match at NXT Takeover: Portland is essentially pointless since we know what the result is going to be.

Either way, let's jump into it and talk about five reasons why Charlotte Flair is challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#5. To get an NXT title match on the WrestleMania show

Rhea Ripley after winning the NXT Women's Championship

There have been rumors for years of WWE wanting an NXT Championship match at WrestleMania. However, in the last few years, Takeover has been glued to a Big 4 PPV weekend and given its showing - always outdoing the "main roster" PPVs on all but one or two occasions.

They seem to have done away with NXT Takeovers during PPV weekends and this is the perfect time and place to get an NXT title on the WrestleMania show. However, since fans may not be invested in an NXT title match at the show of shows, they need a big, recognizable star to give fans a reason to care about the match.

Either way, it's going to be a great match to watch.

1 / 5 NEXT