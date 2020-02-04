WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Ruby Riott shockingly turned on Liv Morgan upon her return

Guess who made quite a statement upon her big return?

We're only an hour into RAW as I write this and it's already been quite a power-packed affair overall. Ruby Riott returned to action after being on the shelf for quite a long time.

It did seem like there would be a Riott Squad reunion in the ring with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan being on the same page. But Ruby Riott would turn on her former best friend and it would allow Lana to pick up the pieces and deliver a very devastating blow.

In this article, I shall look at 5 reasons why Ruby Riott turned on her former faction mate. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or indeed if you disagree with my assessment.

Would you have preferred to see Ruby Riott as a babyface?

#5 The official end of the Riott Squad

We all knew that The Riott Squad is no more, but this was the clearest indication that the group has ceased to exist now. Sarah Logan is doing her own thing as she's tapped into her wild side and launched a brand new unleashed personality. Similarly, Liv Morgan has a brand new look and is knee-deep in the middle of a feud with Lana at the moment.

There is no reason for the Riott Squad to be allied as a unit unless the plans were to dethrone the Kabuki Warriors. Even if that were to be the case, there's a possibility that I have outlined in the following pages that could provide a solution.

Ruby Riott returned after a long period of time and she needed to create an instant impression upon her big comeback. The official end of the Riott Squad is a great way to remind the world that she means business.

