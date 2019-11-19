WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Samoa Joe has replaced Dio Maddin at the commentary booth

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE

Why is Samoa Joe the third man on RAW commentary?

RAW began on a very interesting note with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair taking on The IIconics in a big tag team match. And then, out of nowhere Samoa Joe's music hit and we went into commercial.

It now turns out that Samoa Joe will be the third man at the commentary desk with Vic Joseph and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. It does seem like after the assault from Brock Lesnar, Dio Maddin may have been written off the commentary role.

So, why do you guys think that Samoa Joe was chosen for this particular role, ladies and gentlemen? Also, how long do you guys think this stint at commentary will last?

I invite you guys to leave a comment in the section below.

Oh, before I forget, please rate your favorite matches from RAW right here. Also, leave a comment and let me know what you thought about each of the matches. I will compile everything into a list at the end of the week!

#5 Samoa Joe is currently injured

Guests of #WWEBackstage should get an "I survived Promo School With @SamoaJoe" t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/E7BrMMNWoS — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 13, 2019

Samoa Joe has not wrestled since the King of the Ring semi-finals in September of 2019. During his time in the ring, he suffered a broken thumb, and he will clearly not be ready to return anytime soon. This is a great way to remind people how great the man is while he sits on the sidelines waiting for the doctors to clear him.

Samoa Joe is a natural in the ring as he has proved through his illustrious career both in WWE and outside the promotion. But then again, that is not where his talents end and as he proved through the course of the night, his commentary skills are quite impeccable too. Very few can probably make such a natural transition from one role to another, but Samoa Joe is a one-in-a-million Superstar.

1 / 5 NEXT