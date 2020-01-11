WWE RAW: 5 signs Lana and Bobby Lashley will break up soon

Lana and Bobby Lashley might be splitting up soon.

The verdict is in, and while WWE started off the love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev with the best of intentions, it has slowly devolved into something that fans just wish would end.

Of course there are a lot of reasons for this and some of them justified, but it's sad to see such an edgy storyline get a premature axing without much being accomplished .

With that being said and the writing pretty much being on the wall with storyline, here are five signs that Lana and Bobby Lashley won't last much longer.

#5 Nothing left to do

WWE has literally tried everything here.

What else can WWE do? No, seriously, after having Lana cheat on Rusev with Bobby Lashley, announce that she was pregnant, demand a divorce from The Bulgarian Brute and a controversial wedding segment, what else can WWE do? Furthermore, what else can they do that will have the intended effect on the WWE Universe?

If nothing else, this storyline needs a mercy kill at some point in the very near future and hopefully that will come over the next couple of weeks. Either that, or WWE continues to try to create even more unrealistic situations for the storyline and draws the ire of the WWE Universe in the process.

In the end, WWE has done everything with this storyline. They tried a divorce and the fans didn't care. They tried a lesbian angle and the fans didn't care. They even had Lana put on bad acting in order to draw heat and they still didn't care. This proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that fans just aren't going to care.

