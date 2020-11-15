WWE RAW - 5 Surprises that could happen- Major challenge made to The Undertaker, Surprising new Champion crowned?

We are a week removed from Survivor Series, and as we saw on SmackDown with the arrival of Drew McIntyre, the action has intensified heading into the event. WWE RAW should be the site for more invasions, as SmackDown stars show up on the Red brand to assert their brand supremacy.

And invasions are not the only surprises that may happen on WWE RAW this week, because the build to the Royal Rumble and beyond will officially begin after Survivor Series. So, now is the time for WWE to get their audience invested in the product again with a whole bunch of surprises to get people talking.

#5 Bray Wyatt threatens to take down The Undertaker on WWE RAW

The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' at Survivor Series 2020 may not be so very final at all, because WWE RAW Superstar Bray Wyatt has been teasing a showdown with The Phenom. And it makes all the sense in the world for The Undertaker, who has been claiming that he's done for good, to have one final hurrah as he takes on The Fiend at WrestleMania. In case you saw the 11/19 thing not long ago, it was a reference to the fact that The Undertaker made his debut on 19th November, 30 years ago.

Could The Fiend threaten the legendary Undertaker this week, or could Alexa Bliss do so on his behalf, during an episode of The Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW? WWE RAW has needed a shot in the arm these past few weeks, and could this be just what we needed?