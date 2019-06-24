×
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen after Stomping Grounds - The Fiend debuts, Heel turn

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
989   //    24 Jun 2019, 10:00 IST

Are you ready for what could be a great episode?
Are you ready for what could be a great episode?

WWE Stomping Grounds was a pretty cool show from Vince McMahon and his merry men. At a time when almost every move they make is criticized by the vocal internet fanbase, it's good to see that they can still prove why they are the top dogs in the business.

But there is no rest for the weary because tomorrow is another day and a new day brings brand new programming. What surprises could we potentially see unfold on RAW this week?

Bear in mind that AEW Fyter Fest is this weekend and WWE will want to put its best foot forward to ensure that they make a point. While WWE has not really acknowledged AEW as competition, I'm sure that the AEW chants during the main event continue to haunt the company.

So, what can WWE do to ensure that the show is a roaring success?

#5 Shane McMahon turns on Drew McIntyre for failing to get the job done

So we know that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will take on Roman Reigns in a handicap match on RAW. This is shortly after Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in what was a hard-hitting match at WWE Stomping Grounds, which went all the way. Let's assume for a minute that Roman Reigns is to win the match against the devious twosome on RAW.

If you don't believe me, there's more than enough evidence to indicate that this will be the result. WWE has dragged this feud on all the way from WrestleMania and this needs to end, because the audience is getting bored of the two. Why wouldn't it end with Reigns picking up the big win?

If McIntyre fails twice, McMahon can have Elias and The Revival gang up on him. This would turn him face and could lead to a big SummerSlam program.

Tags:
WWE Raw The Revival The Viking Raiders Bray Wyatt Alexa Bliss
