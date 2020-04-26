WWE RAW- 5 Surprises that may happen- Money in the Bank contender replaced, Unexpected heel turn?

Drew McIntyre is in a big contract signing this week

RAW and SmackDown are still soldiering on despite all that's been happening around the world and I must say that whatever you may think about the quality of the shows, the company has to genuinely be commended for their perseverance. It takes guts to do shows while the world is in lockdown mode.

But without a live audience present, the audience sitting at home may not feel the energy that makes a WWE segment special, in my opinion. And the best way to overcome this would be to fill up the program with surprises galore, as any TV show would.

So, let's look at 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show and turn the product upside down, as a result.

#5 Apollo Crews is beaten up in the backstage area, Randy Orton returns to take his place

If you notice the three men that qualified on last week's show, they are all babyfaces. And it is really weird of WWE to have three babyfaces in such a high profile match, and potentially only have King Corbin join the pack as a heel. What if Apollo Crews is taken out in the backstage area by an unknown assailant?

And then the question of who did it could play out over weeks while Randy Orton could return after his clash with Edge to take Apollo Crews' place. Orton's arrival will make things very interesting in WWE and a potential feud with Apollo Crews would launch the younger man into the stratosphere. By missing out on this match, he may become a bigger star than ever.

As for Orton, he could maybe go on to feud with the likes of Drew McIntyre in due course of time, and maybe even win the contract to have The Scottish Psychopath looking over his shoulder at all times.