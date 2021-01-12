WWE RAW: 5 theories on why Alexa Bliss set Randy Orton's eyes on fire

RAW had yet another bizarre ending involving Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. While the main event was supposed to feature Randy Orton vs. Triple H, the match ended abruptly.

There was no conclusive finish, as Triple H's sledgehammer caught fire before he disappeared. Alexa Bliss then emerged and shot a ball of fire into Randy Orton's eyes to end the show.

That was another great way to end RAW, and there are a lot of implications for the three names involved - Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. But what was the reason behind the segment? We give a mix of storyline and possible backstage reasons and theories for the ending of RAW:

#5. Revenge on Randy Orton for The Fiend

The ending of TLC 2020

The ending of TLC saw Randy Orton set 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on fire in their Firefly Inferno match. It was quite a shocking ending, especially given the PG environment of WWE.

But despite a seemingly conclusive end to their rivalry, WWE made it clear that Randy Orton wasn't done with Bray Wyatt. Alexa Bliss re-emerged the following night to confront Randy Orton and has been behind him ever since.

While Alexa Bliss didn't immolate Randy Orton, it was revenge for what happened at TLC to The Fiend. The fact that she did that added a lot of fuel to the storyline, and Alexa Bliss has managed to make the storyline more interesting than The Fiend did.

It was an excellent way to add buzz to the rivalry, but WWE has done a good job of that by having RAW end in a bizarre way more than once. It also adds a new level of viciousness to Alexa Bliss' character - something she had before, but only to a small extent.