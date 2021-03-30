WWE RAW: 5 Things Alexa Bliss may have revealed this week (March 29, 2021)

Alexa Bliss is a former Women's Champion in her own right, but over the past few months, Little Miss Bliss has been under the control of The Fiend on both WWE RAW and SmackDown.

The Fiend was able to attack Bliss with The Mandible Claw. She was taken as his sidekick and then went on to undergo a drastic change of character and appearance.

Whilst Alexa Bliss has been under the spell of The Fiend for several months as part of WWE programming, last night's RAW could have signaled a huge switch in the storyline between The Fiend and Randy Orton. Bliss may have revealed several interesting potential swerves.

The following list looks at just five potential things Alexa Bliss may have subtly revealed inside her playground last night on WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5. The Fiend is now completely under the control of Alexa Bliss on WWE TV

Alexa Bliss has been seen using a Jack in the Box style toy on RAW over the past few weeks and has it in her hand whenever The Fiend makes an appearance. Last night on RAW, the former Women's Champion was once again turning the handle on the toy and, once the lid popped open, The Fiend was shown next to her on the same swing.

Could this be Alexa Bliss showing she is now the one who controls Bray Wyatt's alter-ego? It would make sense, since she was the one who brought The Fiend back from certain death at the hands of Randy Orton.

The Fiend is back and will be let in at WrestleMania!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/JpVosUHqrV — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 23, 2021

Could her Pentagram box be the thing that is completely controlling The Fiend now that he's returned to WWE programming? The box has been featured every time The Fiend has shown himself over the past couple of weeks.

The Fiend may be a powerful entity in his own right, but it's unknown how much power he gave to Alexa Bliss before he was burned alive. Since she was able to bring him back in the same charred form he died in, this could be one of the consequences of the dark magic that was used.

