WWE Raw: 5 things the company got right on this week’s episode (September 2, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.20K // 03 Sep 2019, 12:57 IST

Raw may have delivered its strongest women's championship segment since WrestleMania

WWE is building up to Clash of Champions quite nicely and has eliminated past mistakes of setting up matches and storylines very late in the lead up to big events.

This week, we got a challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship, and WWE also teased another challenger for one of the top prizes of WWE Raw. Besides that, the segments on this week’s Raw episode were near perfect, unlike the bland ones we’ve seen take place post-SummerSlam.

Generally, we can see that WWE Creative has been hard at work to develop better storylines, and the inclusion of Paul Heyman has seriously made things a bit more interesting.

In this article, we look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s Raw in their build-up to Clash of Champions.

#1 Gave us a strong opening segment

Contract signings in WWE usually do not end the way we expect them to. They either end up in a serious brawl or in a bait-and-switch, similar to what we saw before WWE SummerSlam between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz.

This week on Raw, the company opened the show with a contract signing for the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

Instead of making one of them cause a problem in their partnership, AJ Styles interrupted alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The Phenomenal One demanded that he and his friends get shots at the men in the ring, starting a brawl.

The brawl went too far, with Strowman accidentally rolling over Rollins, while Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode also joined the party.

This was a great way to keep Rollins and Strowman together as a tag team while building enough tension between them for their match at WWE Clash of Champions.

