WWE RAW: 5 Things we could expect to see tonight - Matt Riddle attacking Brock Lesnar, Aleister Black to become #1 contender for Championship?

Will Matt Riddle attack Lesnar?

After an amazing SmackDown last Friday, Monday Night RAW will emanate from Nassau Coliseum tonight. This upcoming RAW is a must-watch since it is the fallout episode from Crown Jewel and will give us answers to a lot of questions.

Also, after a triumphant episode of SmackDown last week, it would be interesting to see what RAW comes up with. The Blue brand produced one of the best episodes of the year at a time of adversity as most of the Superstars couldn’t make it to the show after performing in Saudi Arabia a day earlier.

As a result, NXT stars took over the show and ended the night on a high note, making the first move with Survivor Series on the horizon. With that in mind, here are the five things that we could expect to see tonight on Monday Night RAW.

#5 Rusev going personal against Lashley

This is a storyline that has divided opinions like none other. On one hand, there are many who do not like the edgy content that they are witnessing from this love triangle involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley.

While on the other hand, this program seems to be generating a lot of buzz among casual fans. Indeed, a glance at WWE’s YouTube channel would reveal that the segment involving this trio has 7 million views, which is the highest they have had in the last week.

Lashley and Rusev clashed against each other in the 5-man tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair and we can expect this storyline to take a step further tonight.

Rusev could perhaps go personal against Lashley and bring someone close from Lashley’s personal life. Maybe, he could bring in Lashley’s ex and former WWE Superstar Kristel Marshall to taunt the Almighty.

