WWE RAW: 5 Twists that could happen - Lesnar returns, Batista attacks Vince McMahon

HHH and Batista -- The Shield

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW follows a pretty decent Fastlane PPV last night. Now the big question is, what kind of RAW will we get tonight? Will it be one of those filler shows we often get or will WWE pull out all the stops now that we're on the road to WrestleMania.

We already know that Batista will be on WWE RAW tonight after his attack on Ric Flair a couple of years ago. What plans does WWE have as we build toward Triple H versus Batista at Mania? Finn Balor will also defend the IC CHampionship on RAW against Bobby Lashley which was announced after Fastlane.

#5 Roode and Gable turn heel

Will Bobby Roode and Chad Gable turn heel tonight?

This may not come as a big twist because if you've noticed Bobby Roode and Chad Gable's body language on RAW on the last few weeks, unhappy with the opportunities Aleister Black and Ricochet has been given.

Last night, after The Revival won, Gable and Roode showed further heelish-ness by attacking them after the match. It won't come as a total surprise if Chad Gable and Bobby Roode cement their heel turn tonight by attacking Aleister Black and Ricochet.

#4 Finn Balor loses the IC title

Finn Balor is all set to face Bobby Lashley on RAW and the Irishman is putting his WWE Intercontinental on the line. It will come as big surprise if Bobby Lashley leaves RAW as the Intercontinental Champion but it won't be totally ludicrous.

Lashley is coming off a big loss at Fastlane where he and his mates lost to The Shield. With McIntyre and Corbin ready to back Bobby Lashley up, he can easily turn the numbers game against Balor and leave RAW as IC Champ.

