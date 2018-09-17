WWE Raw after Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.29K // 17 Sep 2018, 15:09 IST

This episode of Raw will be full of star names

The first episode of WWE Raw since Hell In A Cell takes place in Dallas, Texas on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Brock Lesnar, who made a surprising return to WWE on Sunday by interfering in the Universal Championship main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, causing the match to end in a draw.

We can expect to see all the fallout from Hell In A Cell on Monday’s episode, with Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss all advertised to appear following their involvement in title matches at the PPV.

Elsewhere on the show, WWE has been promoting all week long that The Undertaker will make a rare Raw appearance to address Triple H’s comments from last week about their upcoming match at Super Show-Down.

As of the time of writing, no matches have been confirmed for Monday’s episode, but it’s safe to assume that the likes of Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor and AOP will be in action.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions for the show.

#5 What will The Undertaker say?

The Undertaker interrupted Shawn Michaels a fortnight ago

The war of words between The Undertaker and Triple H stepped up a gear last week when HHH appeared on Raw and vowed to “put ‘The Deadman’ down” when they meet in Melbourne, Australia for the last-ever time next month.

This week, it’s The Undertaker’s turn to respond to “The Game”, which is interesting because the WrestleMania icon has already had plenty to say on this match to Shawn Michaels and he is usually a man of few words.

With that in mind, let’s predict that things will get physical this week with ‘Taker trying to prove to HHH that he’s still got it by delivering a chokeslam to his upcoming opponent.

Prediction: The Undertaker chokeslams Triple H

