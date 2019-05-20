WWE RAW after Money in the Bank: 5 New titles Mick Foley could introduce at the show

Things could certainly get very interesting in WWE once again

WWE Money in the Bank has been a solid show with Bayley's crowning moment and the AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins match that tore the house down. And despite everything that happened, it is another news item that has been making waves.

It was announced during the show that Mick Foley will return to RAW this week to unveil the newest WWE Championship. The internet has been abuzz with regard to what this title could potentially be.

Some can make the argument that there are already far too many titles in WWE right now. But whatever the case may be, the landscape of WWE is guaranteed to change forever.

As always feel free to leave a comment and let me know what titles you think could be introduced on the red brand.

#5 Hardcore Championship

This is the rumor that has taken the WWE Universe by storm. Mick Foley is considered to be the greatest hardcore wrestler in the history of the business and because of the competition that WWE potentially faces from AEW, they could bring in the WWE Hardcore Championship. I just wonder how hardcore the title picture can potentially be in the year 2019.

But there are a whole bunch of Superstars that could potentially thrive in a hardcore environment over a more routine course. Some have claimed that Jon Moxley could potentially return and make this title his own. But let me be honest, I think that's too much of a piper dream, to be honest.

Maybe someone like Randy Orton could make the title his domain to carry out his sadistic acts. Fans will be thrilled to see this title make a return, and considering how action packed the main event was, they may want chaos and carnage galore.

