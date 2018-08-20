WWE Raw after SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible scenarios

Brock Lesnar lost the Universal title at SummerSlam

The first episode of WWE Raw since SummerSlam 2018 will take place in Brooklyn, New York on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds Roman Reigns, who became the Universal Championship for the first time in his career on Sunday. With Brock Lesnar advertised for Raw and Braun Strowman desperate to cash in his Money In The Bank contract, there’s a chance that “The Big Dog” could have an immediate challenger for his title.

No matches have been announced for the show, as of the time of writing, but possible encounters include The B-Team vs. The Revival in a rematch from SummerSlam and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias – a rivalry which still hasn’t resulted in a one-on-one match yet.

Elsewhere on the show, Ronda Rousey is set to make an appearance following her Raw Women’s Championship victory over Alexa Bliss, while Seth Rollins is certain to feature following his Intercontinental Championship triumph against Dolph Ziggler.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible scenarios we could see on the episode.

#5 Will Finn Balor unleash the “Demon” again?

Finn Balor surprised us all at SummerSlam

One of the least anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card, Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin, suddenly got the interest of fans when the Irishman appeared in his full “Demon” attire and quickly defeated the Raw Constable in a 95-second match.

WWE is questioning on its website if Balor will face any repercussions from the Raw authority figure, who claimed that the SummerSlam match was unfair because he never agreed to face the “Demon”, while the company has also teased that we could see another appearance from Finn’s alter-ego on Monday’s episode.

While it would be interesting to see the “Demon” more often, let’s predict that Balor will play mind games with Corbin by claiming to have no recollection of their SummerSlam match – not too dissimilar to the Corporate Kane and Demon Kane characters from 2015 – leading to a rematch between the Constable and 'normal' Balor on Raw.

Prediction: Finn Balor defeats Baron Corbin

