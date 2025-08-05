  • home icon
  WWE Raw After Summerslam - Best and Worst - Gunther Out Indefinitely, Masked Guy Debuts, Roman Reigns Injured?

WWE Raw After Summerslam - Best and Worst - Gunther Out Indefinitely, Masked Guy Debuts, Roman Reigns Injured?

By Ken
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:55 GMT
Roman Reigns had a tough night on WWE RAW [Credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns had a tough night on WWE RAW [Credit: WWE on X]

WWE Monday Night RAW is in the books. This edition of RAW was particularly noteworthy, as it dealt with the fallout from the two-night SummerSlam event this past weekend.

There was a lot of intrigue heading into the Red Brand's newest episode. Seth Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar made his return. So, how would RAW deal with all of this?

Truthfully, it didn't handle it for two of the three. Brock didn't appear, nor did Cody Rhodes. Still, there were a lot of highlights on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, there were also some less-than-ideal moments, especially regarding the health and level of activity of a few performers going forward.

This article will take a look at the highs and lows of the red brand. This includes the aforementioned health complications, as well as a new masked man appearing and what is arguably the best division in the world right now.

Worst: Gunther is out indefinitely

Gunther was not on WWE Monday Night RAW. The Ring General had a hard-fought bout at SummerSlam. He main evented the first night against CM Punk with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

The match was absolutely brutal. Gunther destroyed The Second City Saint throughout much of the bout, but Punk also bloodied and battered Gunther. In the end, The Ring General lost following a series of GTS.

Unfortunately, Michael Cole revealed on Monday Night RAW that Gunther has suffered an orbital injury. Needless to say, the absence of one of the world's best wrestlers and a top name on the brand, now out indefinitely, is a major blow and one of the worst aspects of RAW or any show this week.

Best: Another El Grande Americano appears?!

Dominik Mysterio had a match on WWE Monday Night RAW. Dirty Dom went one-on-one with the incredibly athletic Dragon Lee. The two were in the middle of a fantastic bout when El Grande American showed up out of nowhere to try to interfere.

Dragon Lee was ready, however, and attacked. If that wasn't enough, the second El Grande Americano also showed up and was sent flying. Yet then, out of nowhere, a third El Grande Americano showed up! Dragon Lee was not ready for this WWE star, and the distraction, along with a belt shot, allowed for Dom to pick up the win.

This is so much fun. It isn't clear who the second or third El Grande Americanos are yet, but it seems likely that it is Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The two, along with Ludwig Kaiser, finally getting regular TV time again is great, and a feud with the Latino World Order sounds awesome.

Best: WWE RAW Women's division is on fire

WWE Monday Night RAW was loaded with incredible stories and matches in the tag team division. For example, The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez battled Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in yet another banger. That's not it, however.

Backstage, there was an exciting segment with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea Ripley interrupted them, and Asuka seemingly acted shady before leaving with Kairi Sane. From there, IYO revealed she has a Women's World Championship match against Naomi on WWE RAW next week. This was very intriguing all around.

Lastly, Becky Lynch came out to her awesome new theme song and was interrupted by Nikki Bella. The two ended up getting personal, even taking shots at their respective relationships, or in the case of Nikki, past relationships. All of these women's stories are cooking.

Best/Worst: The Vision is dominating, but Roman Reigns might be hurt

The Vision is officially here. Seemingly, the stable of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman now have their name in WWE. On top of that, the group was dominant.

In the last segment of the night, Seth, Bronson, and Bron destroyed LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. In fact, The Tribal Thief himself even stole Roman's shoes again. The segment was awesome and only helped further establish The Vision as a top heel act. There is a "but" here, however.

It was awesome, but there is a chance Roman Reigns was written off television. Be it due to an injury or other commitments, he was destroyed with a Spear, The Stomp, and repeated Tsunami Splashes. If Roman leaves television at the same time as Gunther, it will be a big blow to RAW.

