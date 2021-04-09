WWE RAW after WrestleMania: 5 NXT Superstars who could debut

The episode of WWE Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania has become iconic for debuts, returns, and surprises. The WWE Universe will be expecting no less this year as the fallout from WrestleMania 37 takes over the red brand in just four days.

Whilst Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest only recently made their way over to RAW following their Royal Rumble debuts, it's likely that several NXT stars will be sent to SmackDown when they are eventually called up, to even out the rosters.

The events of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver have teased that many current NXT stars could now be done with the black and gold brand and could be heading to the main roster instead.

The following list looks at just five current NXT Superstars who could make their debut on the main roster as part of the RAW after WrestleMania next week.

#5. Io Shirai could be heading to WWE's main roster after WrestleMania

My body is sore everywhere today.



Everyone called me crazy after yesterday’s match.

However, I think Raquel is crazier than me- she didn’t move when I dived into her, and she still won... this time.#NXTTakeOver @RaquelWWE https://t.co/MBBukfZAk0 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 8, 2021

The landscape of Monday Night RAW could have completely changed following WWE's WrestleMania event in a few days' time, since Rhea Ripley could be the new RAW Women's Champion.

Ripley and Io Shirai know each other well from their time in NXT and The Genius of The Sky could easily make her debut by making a statement against the new Champion.

Shirai held the NXT Women's Championship for more than 300 days, but lost the title to Raquel González as part of Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One. This loss has since led to rumors that Shirai could finally be heading up to WWE's main roster, since she has nothing left to accomplish in NXT.

I don’t have the title. However I’m still alive.

I’m never gonna stop.😈👍🏻#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/tvwGYA5ORs — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 8, 2021

There is no Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal this year, which means it's not likely there will be any WrestleMania debuts from NXT stars. It is likely that Shirai will wait until the RAW after WrestleMania and make the same kind of statement that Paige once did against AJ Lee.

The RAW Women's Division is currently full of talent just waiting for an opportunity. The former Women's Champion has proved over the past year she can get an incredible match out of whoever she steps into the ring with.

