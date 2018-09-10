Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Raw before Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible scenarios

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.37K   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST

The U
The Undertaker will face Triple H at Super Show-Down in October

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the upcoming Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, which will take place inside Hell In A Cell on Sunday.

As of the time of writing, the only match that has been announced for this week’s episode is Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox, with Alexa set to challenge Ronda for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell In A Cell.

Elsewhere this week, we can expect to see more development in the storyline between The Shield and the heel members of the Raw roster, especially after Seth Rollins’ nasty arm injury last week, while The B-Team and The Revival are likely to set their sights on new Raw Tag Team champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler.

Triple H is among the high-profile names advertised for Monday’s episode, with WWE.com stating that he will respond to last week’s confrontation between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, while WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will return to discuss Hell In A Cell.

Further down the card, The Authors of Pain (w/Drake Maverick) will almost certainly be featured on the show, new tag partners Chad Gable & Bobby Roode could make appearances, and Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens are also advertised to appear.

With just six days to go until the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, let’s take a look at what could realistically happen on Raw.

#5 Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox

R
Ronda Rousey is the Raw Women's champion

This week’s Raw emanates from the same city where Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34.

She walked out with a victory that day, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and the end result will surely be the same when she joins forces with Natalya to take on Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox.

The visual of Ronda rag-dolling Alicia around the ring is bound to be played in video packages for weeks and months to come, so expect to see some more of that during a dominant victory for the babyfaces.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey & Natalya def. Alexa Bliss & Alicia Fox

