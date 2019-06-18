WWE RAW before Stomping Grounds: 5 Reasons why Ricochet is the No. 1 contender for the US Championship

Why is Ricochet taking on Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds?

This week's episode of WWE RAW has been different from usual. There's an air of freshness in the booking and it has also moved along at a very fast pace indeed.

From Seth Rollins taking out multiple prospective referees to Drew McIntyre engaging with Heath Slater in the back, it's been a great show thus far.

Perhaps the best moment until now has been the crowning of Ricochet as the No. 1 contender for Samoa Joe's United States Championship at the Stomping Grounds PPV.

Why was the decision made to choose him for the spot ahead of other prospective big choices like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, The Miz and even someone like Cesaro? In this article, I will write up the prospective reasons why this decision was made.

#5 Not wanting to book a heel vs. heel program

Cesaro and Lashley are two otherworldly athletes, each gifted in his own unique way. Lashley is a freak of nature, ripped like few human beings on the planet are and if you've seen him in TNA, you know that when booked right, he can be quite the asset for the company.

In this very match, Cesaro displayed some incredible feats of strength against Braun Strowman, reminding us just how special he is.

But the fact of the matter is that the essence of WWE is good vs. evil. And because Samoa Joe is already a heel, there is no reason to book more heel vs. heel programs.

Sure, it's 2019 and people root for whoever they want to, but WWE is an old-school company and therefore, a heel vs. heel program goes against all the rules.

Hence, the two men weren't shortlisted for the Number 1 Contender's spot. It makes sense.

