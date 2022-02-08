×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW - Best and Worst- Bobby Lashley's biggest weakness revealed ahead of Elimination Chamber, spoiler on Alexa Bliss' next opponent?

Bobby Lashley was a crucial part of WWE RAW this week
Bobby Lashley was a crucial part of WWE RAW this week
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
comments icon
Modified Feb 08, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Listicle

This week's episode of WWE RAW certainly had its moments, both good and bad. It was a little more entertaining than usual. Though our bar for what is acceptable has been lowered so much, that's not saying much.

But yes, there were elements of the show that certainly were quite entertaining and intriguing indeed. And other moments left one cringing and scratching her/his/their head. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below.

Did you think this episode was a home run or a hit and miss? Are you excited that we are officially on the road to WrestleMania? If you were booking WWE RAW, what would you have done differently? Let us know in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: The opening segment is under the Best and worst of WWE RAW section because it went on for far too long

#RKBro has won the QUIZ BOWL!!!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros#WWERaw https://t.co/sRPOuB1WZV

The quiz bowl at the start of WWE RAW certainly wasn't without its share of faults. One has to admit that it became a little too serious at times and also dragged on for far too long. That said, Riddle is a natural and supported by Otis, Gable, and Randy Orton, this was indeed a very entertaining segment.

Had it been cut down a little bit to make more time for the talents who did not get on the show, it would have been perfect. One has to wonder if the main event indicates that Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will soon become a part of the tag team picture.

"You think I'm the only one that bakes, bro?" - @RandyOrton#WWERaw@SYFY https://t.co/XaYFJkSdLg

If so, the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture is guaranteed to heat up pretty soon in the future. What do you think of Otis and Gable as the current champs?

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी