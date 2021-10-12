WWE RAW - Best and worst - Major issue with the SmackDown brand revealed, Real reason for Kofi Kingston vs. Xavier Woods not happening 

This week's episode of WWE RAW started off strong and there were definitely a few strong moments throughout the show. That said, this reviewer would be lying to you if he says that he did not nod off at certain points during the course of the broadcast.

Listen, all the rights in the world cannot correct the wrong of the show being THREE HOURS LONG! Also, this period before the two rosters are set in stone seems a little pointless. You know that things will change for good in just a few weeks from now.

With all of that said, here is what WWE RAW got right and the things it got wrong. Let's start with the living legend Jeff Hardy. As always, please share your thoughts, positive or negative, in the comments.

#3 Best/Worst: Jeff Hardy loses his WWE RAW match

Was it the right decision to have Austin Theory defeat Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW this week? The answer is yes. But at the same time, Jeff Hardy may soon slip into the Goldberg category where he loses so very often that his value gets diminished to the point where he has no real value anymore.

This is important, especially if you look at the SmackDown roster. There is literally nobody but Drew McIntyre for Roman Reigns to face in two weeks! You could make a case for Jeff Hardy under ordinary circumstances, but after his loss on WWE RAW can anyone buy into the idea of him defeating Roman Reigns?

Also, didn't you guys think that it was a bit disrespectful to have the guys from the 24/7 Championship picture show up on WWE RAW during this match? It made the match seem unimportant and made Austin Theory's win seem pointless.

