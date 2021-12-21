WWE RAW - Best and worst- Hall of Famer to return in a massive way, Babyface turn on the horizon, Vince McMahon likes to fire people

There wasn't a lot that was wrong with WWE RAW this week, honestly. Yes, three hours is still way too long but the company did enough to fill the time slot with exciting in-ring action.

One may even be so bold as to admit that on this night, the positives from WWE RAW outweigh the negatives by a fair margin. This wasn't a show that was put together at the last moment. Quite a lot of thought, vision, and foresight went into the episode.

#3 Best/Worst: Beth Phoenix set to return to WWE RAW next week?

One of the biggest issues with any WWE RAW or SmackDown babyface is that they don't see a swerve coming. Fans at home who've never stepped into a wrestling ring can see it coming from a mile away, but babyfaces in WWE are oblivious to these traps. Not Edge. He could tell that Maryse had a trap laid out for him. On this day, he saw clearly.

The only reason why this is in the Best/Worst of WWE RAW segment is that we could tell how it will play out. Just like we know that next week Beth Phoenix will show up to avenge Edge.

That said, if 'predictable content' is 'good predictable content', it may not necessarily matter as much. Edge and The Miz are two of the best things about WWE RAW at the moment.

Beth Phoenix returning for this feud will lend it a whole new dimension.

