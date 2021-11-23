WWE RAW - Best and worst- The problem with Becky Lynch revealed, 4 New Champions crowned, Weirdest booking decision this year?

Hey, you wanted a WWE RAW review and did not click on this link to hear preaching. That said, this is important and needs to be said right at the outset. Wrestlers are people too, with homes, lives, dreams, and families, and under no circumstances should you jump the barricade to tackle them. What happened on WWE RAW this week with Seth Rollins simply cannot be excused.

Now, let's get to all of the fun stuff. Because indeed, WWE RAW was a pretty fun show, all said and done. Sure, there were parts of the show that were clearly meant for a much younger demographic than 18-49, but all things considered, it was better than usual. There was actually a thread running through the entirety of WWE RAW that was a lot of fun to watch.

So, what worked for us from WWE RAW this week? And in what departments did the show fall short?

#3 Best/Worst: Becky Lynch shines as always on WWE RAW but maybe a little too bright?

Becky Lynch is probably the best promo on the WWE RAW brand, male or female. The promo she cut on her own at the start of the show was a masterclass. So was the face-to-face segment with Liv Morgan in the backstage area. Unfortunately, Liv Morgan was severely unmatched when it came to the verbal onslaught until fists started flying.

This is often the case with John Cena as well, where he is simply in a league of his own compared to his opponent. Honestly, can you imagine anyone from the current WWE RAW roster defeating her for the title she holds? Definitely not anytime soon.

