×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW - Best and worst- The real reason why Paul Heyman is aligned with Brock Lesnar, Shots fired at Rollins-Becky Lynch relationship  

This episode of WWE RAW was all about Brock Lesnar
This episode of WWE RAW was all about Brock Lesnar
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 04, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Listicle

The craziest thing about WWE RAW this week is that Brock Lesnar, a man with a part-timer reputation, is suddenly the hardest working man on the roster. Not only was he the star of WWE RAW, but he will also show up at SmackDown.

Honestly speaking, there was a lot more good than bad on the red brand. The fallout episode of WWE RAW after Day 1 was a fun affair, and the main event was really extraordinary. How crazy is it that we're getting Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley after asking for the match for so many years?

Of course, you're entitled to your views and opinions. Even if they are different from ours, feel free to voice your thoughts about WWE RAW in the comments. Also, make it a point to rate the show out of 10 in the comments below.

#3 Best: The WWE RAW main event

"Tell @WWERomanReigns I'll see him THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown!"@BrockLesnar#WWERaw https://t.co/hQ9ocXXPkd

Okay, first things first. The only reason why WWE RAW opened with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar on the same page is that Lesnar vs. Reigns is far from over. Paul Heyman was kicked out by Reigns from his entourage and now he is allied with his former client, who doesn't mind saying a funny line or two these days.

IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!@BrockLesnar vs. @fightbobby FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER at the #RoyalRumble!#WWEChampionship#WWERaw https://t.co/uANPFStSpK

Also, how good was the WWE RAW main event? Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have become a very entertaining tag team unit, and honestly, Big E was an integral part of the match too. But all said and done, this was Bobby Lashley's night.

The war of words between Paul Heyman and MVP should be very interesting as we head into the Royal Rumble. Especially if you consider how brutal Heyman is these days, even firing salvos at Seth Rollins' wife in his promos!

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी