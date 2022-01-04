WWE RAW - Best and worst- The real reason why Paul Heyman is aligned with Brock Lesnar, Shots fired at Rollins-Becky Lynch relationship  

The craziest thing about WWE RAW this week is that Brock Lesnar, a man with a part-timer reputation, is suddenly the hardest working man on the roster. Not only was he the star of WWE RAW, but he will also show up at SmackDown.

Honestly speaking, there was a lot more good than bad on the red brand. The fallout episode of WWE RAW after Day 1 was a fun affair, and the main event was really extraordinary. How crazy is it that we're getting Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley after asking for the match for so many years?

#3 Best: The WWE RAW main event

Okay, first things first. The only reason why WWE RAW opened with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar on the same page is that Lesnar vs. Reigns is far from over. Paul Heyman was kicked out by Reigns from his entourage and now he is allied with his former client, who doesn't mind saying a funny line or two these days.

Also, how good was the WWE RAW main event? Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have become a very entertaining tag team unit, and honestly, Big E was an integral part of the match too. But all said and done, this was Bobby Lashley's night.

The war of words between Paul Heyman and MVP should be very interesting as we head into the Royal Rumble. Especially if you consider how brutal Heyman is these days, even firing salvos at Seth Rollins' wife in his promos!

