Man, WWE RAW viewership numbers have been sinking to new lows and honestly, the company had to do something drastic to keep viewers engaged. I am glad to report that they did and this week's show had very few weak moments overall.

Sure, not everything that happened on WWE RAW maybe everyone's cup of tea, but there was an aura of freshness as the company tried to shake things up quite dramatically this week. If you have to judge whether or not to watch the show based on this review, I would tell you to do so quite adamantly.

As a fan of the 'sports entertainment' aspect of WWE more than the in-ring action, this is what I've been waiting for, for years now, and I am glad to report that the company is making the right kind of moves creatively.

#1 Best: Flickering lights and strange developments across WWE RAW

WWE have released footage on #WWERAW of a group of people throwing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail at a generator. pic.twitter.com/04B7s2bomu — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 4, 2020

I love it when one segment on WWE RAW bleeds into another because actions cannot happen in a vacuum and everything has a consequence. And this is why the footage of the 'mysterious faction' on WWE RAW throwing Molotov Cocktails and causing a power outage through the length and breadth of the broadcast came as a breath of fresh air, at least to me.

So are we getting chaos or vandalism here?#WWE #WWERaw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 4, 2020

I wonder if this is some sort of an NXT invasion, probably with the intention of getting The Undisputed ERA on WWE RAW or if there is another plan over the long haul. Whatever the case may be, I think MVP and Kevin Owens in particular built up the vandalism aspect of the new faction and the power outages that they caused in a pretty great manner. Even Charly Caruso played her part to perfection and it's hard to deny that she's an integral part of WWE RAW now.