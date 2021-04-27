WWE RAW - Best and worst- Real reason why Randy Orton and Riddle teamed up, Big mistake with 2 Current Champions 

When WWE RAW got underway, Sportskeeda's Matt Black lamented how Monday Nights, something we used to look forward to once upon a time, are no longer nearly as exciting.

There are definitely moments and highlights during the course of three hours, but WWE RAW is just so long that the charm wears off after a while. SmackDown isn't necessarily a better show (or is it?), but the two-hour length makes it more palatable than WWE RAW is.

There was very little that was bad, per se, but overall, considering how everything played out, it wasn't an enjoyable show. Before you throw accusations like 'AEW fan' or 'WWE hater' this way, please know that there's nobody in the world who wants WWE RAW to become more enjoyable than this humble reviewer.

So, what were the best and worst components of this show? Let's find out.

#1 Best: An exciting new WWE RAW team is formed

As strange a duo as RKBro may be, Randy Orton and Riddle just seemed to work as a unit.

One has to wonder if this is an attempt to turn Randy Orton face, because Bobby Lashley is going to need babyfaces to feud with, once he's done with Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. Maybe the groundwork for the face turn could be set with this alliance.

But maybe Riddle and Randy Orton are teaming up so that they can go after the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at some point.

What a beautiful move RKO is that it can enchant and enthrall WWE RAW fans after so many years! Kudos to Randy Orton for his creativity.

