WWE RAW - Best and worst- Real reason why Keith Lee lost again, Lashley uses the Jackhammer, Worst promo of the year?

WWE RAW was almost a good show, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling writer Divesh Merani. It was certainly not the worst episode we've seen, but honestly, several aspects could have been far better.

Did you think WWE RAW suffered from not having Goldberg and John Cena being a part of the bill? Last week's show felt a lot more newsworthy and star-studded.

If you do disagree with any of the points mentioned here, let us know in the comments.

Let's have a discussion because that's when professional wrestling is most fun!

#3 Best/Worst: Karrion Kross picks up his first WWE RAW win!

Sigh



Kross needed the win



But damm y’all doing Keith so wrong



Horrible idea to have this match. — MT PLUG (@mtplug_grinder) July 27, 2021

From the very start, it seemed like a bad idea to have Keith Lee take on Karrion Kross on WWE RAW this week. These are two men that desperately need wins, so the idea of them taking on each other does nobody any favors. That said, Kross turned his fortunes around after his unimpressive WWE RAW debut, so it isn't a total loss. Of course, Jeff Hardy catching COVID-19 may have changed things around for him quite significantly indeed.

As for why Keith Lee lost the match, let's revisit what Vince Russo said on Legion of RAW. According to him, there's heat on Keith Lee and Mia Yim, someone Lee is engaged to in real life. No reason was mentioned for the same:

"Big-time heat on that couple. They've got Lana-Rusev heat," Russo revealed.

Whatever the issue may be, for Keith Lee to suffer another WWE RAW loss after coming back to action last week really does him no favors. Clearly, fans see him as a far bigger star than WWE management does.

