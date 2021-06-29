WWE RAW - Best and worst- Reason why Riddle didn't win the main event, Big hint about Brock Lesnar's return, Lucha Underground revisited

Let's just begin by saying that the WWE RAW performers, both men and women, are simply exceptional. However, they were let down by the creative team, with glaring holes in the ongoing storylines big enough for Commander Azeez to fit through.

This wasn't the best episode of WWE RAW in the recent past but honestly, it was far from the worst. Let's look at what worked and what did not. As always, remember that pro wrestling (sorry Vince, sports entertainment) is subjective and if you have a different opinion, you can voice it out in the comments below.

So, let's dive straight into the action.

#3 Best/Worst: WWE RAW has a Lucha Underground throwback moment

Did you happen to catch the match between John Morrison and Ricochet on WWE RAW? It was an incredible match, which was fast-paced between two seasoned performers who know each other and have worked against each other!

Prince Puma VS Johnny Mundo on Raw — RJ Kelly (@rjkelly13) June 29, 2021

Fans online instantly caught on to the fact that it was Prince Puma vs. Johnny Mundo from Lucha Underground. The two men have come a long way since then to compete on WWE RAW, and their chemistry is still as good as it once was.

Of course, the spot where Ricochet leaped off the top rope to take John Morrison down has to be spoken about. It was absolutely breathtaking in every sense.

Unfortunately, this awesome match was let down by the childishness of the drip stick, which seemed to just devalue everything.

Of course, comedy has a place in wrestling, but not every joke lands! This was the case with water being squirted before and during what was otherwise a pretty spectacular contest. That said, who wouldn't want a repeat of this match at a later day perhaps on a grander stage!?!?!

