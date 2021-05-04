WWE RAW - Best and worst - Major change to WrestleMania Backlash, Big mistake during RKBro match, Real reason for Eva Marie's return

WWE RAW this week wasn't really all that bad. While it was certainly no cinematic masterpiece, it held our attention over the course of three hours, and sometimes that's all one can ask for.

It wasn't the perfect show in the same way that SmackDown was, but WWE RAW chugged along at a great pace. Do let us know what you thought of this week's show in the comments.

Do you guys think that as good as WWE RAW was this week, the show would be better if it was an hour shorter? Chime in below and let's get a discussion going in the comments section.

#1 Best: Charlotte Flair's big WWE RAW announcement isn't a bad thing and THIS is the reason...

Did we really need to see Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley again, after we saw it just a month back at WrestleMania? As is the case with the men, with the inclusion of Braun Strowman into the mix, throwing in a new player on the chessboard just adds a whole new dimension to the contest.

"I am the original influencer of the @WWE. I am the most FAMOUS face of the Women's Division."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/w18lAAQDLK — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021

For as much hate as she receives online, Charlotte Flair is arguably the most gifted female performer in WWE history. Throw her into a match with Rhea Ripley and Asuka, and the match is guaranteed to be one for the ages.

Plus, there's the added question mark about WWE RAW and SmackDown authority figure Sonya Deville and how she figures into the whole thing. Is this entire thing building up to the in-ring return of the massively talented star?

So many questions exist about the WWE RAW Women's Championship division, and it's not a bad thing at all. Asuka's reign may as Champion may not have been the best, but Ripley's reign could change it all.

