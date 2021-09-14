"He seems like he likes me" – Top WWE RAW star on his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE RAW star Damian Priest has stated that Vince McMahon is a fan of him and their conversations have been positive so far.

In an interview with Fightful, Priest revealed that the WWE Chairman knows what he wants from Superstars, and that they have had good talks. The WWE RAW wrestler thinks that McMahon likes him, which he believes is a good thing for him.

"Positive (his talks with Vince McMahon), to be honest. He’s somebody that knows what he wants for his show. He knows what he wants out of you. He’s been honest with me and the whole time he’s been like, ‘I need more of this, I need more of that, or less of this.’ But, it’s always positive. He’ll explain to me why. It’s always like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ He has a way of speaking to people that if you don’t get it after he talks to you, you shouldn’t be here. So, my interactions with him has actually been very positive. He seems like he likes me, so that’s a good thing."

Priest also joked that McMahon hasn't tried to wrestle him, but has grabbed him aggressively to explain things.

Damian Priest's run on WWE RAW

Priest has had a quick rise through the ranks since being moved to WWE RAW earlier this year. He made his debut on RAW after Royal Rumble, and has been playing a prominent role on Monday nights.

Just a few months after being called up to RAW, Priest won the United States title when he defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam.

The former NXT star will have to defend his United States title at this month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view against Sheamus.

