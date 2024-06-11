WWE RAW drops bombshell on returning name winning 2024 Money in the Bank: What was it? 

The next WWE Premium Live Event after Clash at the Castle will be Money in the Bank, which will take place on July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE may have dropped an Easter egg during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, suggesting that Demon Balor will climb the ladder and claim the briefcase. During a backstage segment between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, a briefcase with Demon Balor's face was noticeable in the background.

If it plays out that way, this would mark the first time Finn Balor will bring out his Demon persona since WrestleMania 39, where he faced Edge in a Hell in a Cell match.

Finn Balor winning WWE Money in the Bank could escalate tensions with Damian Priest

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. If he successfully retains the title and Finn Balor wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, a Judgment Day showdown could be on the horizon.

There has been a lot of chaos within Judgment Day in recent weeks since Rhea Ripley got sidelined with an injury. The whole situation with Liv Morgan has kept Dominik Mysterio distracted. The rest of the group, including JD McDonagh and associate Carlito, is suffering defeats to the likes of Braun Strowman and LWO. All these scenarios have made the group very vulnerable.

On the other hand, Finn Balor will be desperate to win a world championship for only the second time in his career. Judgment Day's vulnerability and Balor's desperation could escalate tensions within the group. Balor could potentially decide to cash in his contract on Damian Priest.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day moving forward.

