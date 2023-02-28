WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Interesting twist with Kevin Owens, Terrible news for Brock Lesnar fans before WrestleMania 39

The latest edition of WWE RAW had its fair share of highs and lows. The show saw surprises in the opening segment and the main event. Additionally, a controversial WrestleMania match for Brock Lesnar was shockingly confirmed. Meanwhile, a top babyface made a huge announcement for Roman Reigns and SmackDown.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from this week's RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens stuns The Bloodline

The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa picked up a good win over The Street Profits following a solid match. Soon after, they launched a brutal attack on the RAW tag team, especially because Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins questioned Jey Uso's issues with The Bloodline.

However, Kevin Owens quietly snuck inside the ring and single-handedly took out The Bloodline. He first knocked Solo Sikoa out of the ring and then hit Jimmy Uso with a Stunner. KO sported a black hoodie in this segment, seemingly maintaining distance from Sami Zayn's plans to destroy the Roman Reigns-led faction. But his latest actions helped his friend-turned-foe's cause.

The storytelling was on point as Owens looked proud of his work while Sikoa was left fuming inside the ring. It was a great segment to add more anticipation surrounding the rumored reunion between KO and Sami Zayn on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2 Flop on WWE RAW: The Women's Tag Team Championship match

RAW's main event saw Lita and Becky Lynch dethrone Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The win allowed Lita to lift her first title in WWE in almost two decades and The Man to become the sixth woman in the company's history to become a Triple Crown Champion.

However, the iconic title win, coupled with Trish Stratus' return, still fell flat. There were multiple botches throughout the championship match, and all four superstars looked far from their best inside the ring. It was a memorable win for Lita and Becky Lynch, but their title match was quite forgettable.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was back in action on RAW this week. He locked horns with Chad Gable in an intense singles match and delivered a solid performance. The bout also featured a hilarious spot involving Otis. Ultimately, The American Nightmare emerged victorious and added to his momentum on the Road to WrestleMania.

Rhodes undoubtedly received the loudest pop of the night, confirming that he is still insanely over with the crowd despite Sami Zayn's growing popularity. The American Nightmare later confirmed that he would appear on SmackDown later this week, where Roman Reigns is set to make his first appearance since his title defense at Elimination Chamber 2023.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: The crowd

DaveMurNQ @DaveMurYYC This has got to be the lamest #WWERaw crowd in a long time. It's like a library in there. This has got to be the lamest #WWERaw crowd in a long time. It's like a library in there.

It is usually unfair to judge a crowd, but things were different on RAW this week. Fans in the live audience did not quite react to the whole show, which led to several promising segments falling flat. The opening conversation between The Bloodline and The Street Profits would have appeared much more entertaining in front of a different crowd.

There were moments when fans engaged with everything happening inside the squared circle, but there were equally long periods of silence. It wouldn't be fair to entirely blame the WWE Superstars for the lack of reaction, as many of them tried their best to connect with the audience. But that's the challenge in showmanship, and not every crowd will be the same.

#5 Hit/Flop on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar accepts shocking WrestleMania challenge

Brock Lesnar appeared on this week's RAW as a guest on MVP's VIP Lounge. He demanded the WWE veteran "sell" the match against Omos at WrestleMania. MVP hyped the bout by claiming that The Beast could beat a man, but he is no match for a giant, and Lesnar was impressed. He ultimately accepted the challenge, shocking everyone in the WWE Universe.

Soon after, MVP accidentally spat on Lesnar while he was celebrating getting into business with The Beast. Lesnar responded with an F5 and left the ring. MVP and Lesnar deserve credit for their entertaining encounter that saw them both nail their mic work.

However, the segment still confirmed The Beast's potential match against Omos at WrestleMania. Unless there's another major swerve planned for this feud, all signs point towards this storyline potentially meeting a disastrous end.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes