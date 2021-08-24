WWE RAW Flops and Hits: RK-Bro on a roll, Big mistake with Karrion Kross, interesting twists with tag teams (23rd August, 2021)

WWE RAW after SummerSlam accounted for a good show. There were very few negatives to note on the Red brand this week, but one mistake was too big to ignore. Other than that, the creative team did well in booking good matches, entertaining segments, and compelling swerves. There weren’t any bad performances, and we saw several new feuds being teased on the show.

Here, we look at the flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: AJ Styles and Riddle steal the show, again

When you see the same match in quick intervals, you are bound to lose interest after a point. But not when the match is between AJ Styles and Riddle. Both these superstars have given us amazing matches, and they once again delivered a jaw-dropping encounter in WWE RAW’s main event this week.

It all started when Riddle planned a celebration for Randy Orton as the duo defeated Styles and Omos to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam. The Original Bro had a couple of surprise gifts, including a scooter, for The Viper and the crowd intensely rallied behind RK-Bro.

However, the celebrations had to come to a halt after AJ Styles walked out and demanded a match against Riddle.

He accepted the challenge and decided to redefine 'resilience' inside the squared circle on WWE RAW. He fought against vicious Styles in a highly engaging match that forced the crowd to stay on its feet throughout its duration. At one point, we saw Omos trying to distract Riddle, but that rubbed Randy Orton in a wrong way.

When Orton tried to attack the giant, the latter swung him around like a bat, and The Legend Killer crashed against the barricade. He then picked up a scooter – a gift from Riddle – and slammed it against Omos, and kept attacking him long enough to distract AJ Styles. Riddle took advantage of the situation and hot Styles with Bro Derek to seal his victory on WWE RAW.

After the match, AJ Styles tried to confront Orton, but he flung his title at Riddle and delivered an RKO to the former tag team champion. The entire segment was great, from start to finish. Randy Orton’s evident soft corner for Riddle and the latter’s impressive efforts inside the ring were perfectly put on display.

Styles also deserves credit for going beyond measure to help put Riddle over with the crowd during their match.

RK-Bro are extremely popular among fans and arguably the best part of WWE RAW these days. They deserve a memorable title reign on the Red brand after drawing so much attention towards its tag team division.

Styles said that he wouldn’t give up unless he gets his title rematch. Thus, we might see him and Omos extend their feud with RK-Bro while the creative team builds up the next challengers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das