WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Roman Reigns stunned, epic reunion steals the show

WWE RAW’s final show before WrestleMania Backlash was quite an interesting one. There were only a handful of flaws in this week’s episode. The booking on the red brand was fantastic for the most part, allowing the writers to create enough hype for the upcoming premium live event.

The matches and the promotional segments were well-planned, and most superstars seized the opportunity to gain momentum ahead of their big matches.

Here, we look at the biggest hits from WWE RAW and one glaring mistake that should have been avoided. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro

As confirmed on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will team up with RK-Bro to face Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash.

All six superstars crossed paths in the opening segment of WWE RAW this week. It wasn’t long before chaos unfolded as Randy Orton and Riddle attacked The Usos. Following that, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns were involved in a brawl that fetched a lot of cheer from fans.

Soon, WWE officials stepped inside the ring to separate everyone and restore order to the show. It was a short segment but did well to establish the tone of their feud ahead of the massive match at the premium live event.

Moreover, McIntyre and RK-Bro looked like they were posing a legitimate threat to The Bloodline members, which can’t be said too often. It was surprising to see WWE scrap the tag team title unification match, but the replacement bout was equally exciting.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor and AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been the biggest target for Edge ever since The Rated-R Superstar turned heel. Judgment Day ft. Edge and Damian Priest have had the upper hand due to their numbers advantage. But that changed on WWE RAW this week.

The Phenomenal One was scheduled to take on Priest in a singles match, and his victory would have led to the latter being banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash.

The crowd rallied behind Styles as he fought against Priest inside the squared circle. Edge encouraged Priest to fight back, and it worked well, but Styles eventually managed to emerge victoriously.

An irate Edge then attacked AJ Styles while Priest joined him in attacking The Phenomenal One. They even brought steel chairs but were interrupted by Finn Balor’s entrance. The Prince’s arrival to his friend’s aid caused the arena to erupt with cheers.

Everyone was excited to see Balor and AJ Styles standing next to each other. Fans rose to their feet to see them engage in the 'Too Sweet' gesture before hugging each other. The odds are balanced now, and it is a mutually beneficial booking.

Styles needs someone to back him up against Judgment Day, and Balor is in desperate need of redemption on RAW.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Ezekiel

Ezekiel has been impressive on RAW

This week on RAW, Ezekiel teamed up with The Street Profits to take on Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy in a six-man tag team match. It was a high-paced encounter that allowed each superstar to showcase their prowess. The match’s closing moments saw KO trip Ezekiel, which allowed Chad Gable to seal the victory with a surprise roll-up pinfall.

Although Ezekiel was pinned on the show, he came across as a legitimately strong contender. He is making the storyline work well, and Owens deserves credit for adding additional drama to this narrative. The rivalry between the two aforementioned tag teams also kept fans engaged throughout the match.

Kevin Owens was visibly frustrated despite winning the bout, and he is growing desperate to “expose” Ezekiel’s truth. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for this rivalry as we move forward.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Mustafa Ali loses in a big match

Mustafa Ali lost a huge opportunity

Mustafa Ali recently returned to RAW and has his sights set on the United States Championship. This week, he got an opportunity to compete in a championship contenders match.

However, Theory pulled some strings and ensured that the bout was turned into a two-on-one handicap match in which the champion could team up with The Miz to deny Ali a chance to challenge for the gold.

Despite a valiant effort, Mustafa Ali was eventually pinned by The A-Lister. It was surprising to watch things go in this direction, considering that Ali could have been a huge babyface challenger for Theory.

It is worth noting that Ciampa attacked Ali after the match. Hopes are high from the impending rivalry, and we hope to see both superstars being booked strongly on the red brand.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Kaushik Das