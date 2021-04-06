WWE RAW: How much does Bad Bunny's Bugatti cost?

Bad Bunny is a household name to many. He is a global entertainment star and arguably the most famous Puerto Rican musician in the world.

A huge fan of professional wrestling, Bad Bunny is currently enjoying a stint with WWE, aligning with fellow countryman Damian Priest on RAW. The company appears to have brought the star in to use him as an attraction for WrestleMania this weekend.

What happened on the latest episode of WWE RAW?

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Miz and John Morrison, who are feuding with Bad Bunny and Priest, crossed all limits. They vandalized Bad Bunny's White Chiron Sport 110 Bugatti Supercar with red paint. Naturally, the Puerto Rican rapper was enraged.

"I used to love and respect the Miz but he doesn't respect me." - Bad Bunny 😢#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/X6u9EAV61k — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 6, 2021

As Bunny was checking on his car, The Miz and Morrison attacked him from behind. Later in the show, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny challenged the so-called Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century to a tag team match at WrestleMania.

How much does Bad Bunny's Chiron Sport 110 Bugatti cost?

The Bugatti Chiron Supercar used in this week's RAW segment has drawn the attention of the WWE Universe. The expensive automobile has become the new talk of the town. But how much is the car worth?

As revealed by Bad Bunny himself, the car costs around 3.6 Million US Dollars. It is one of the most luxurious supercars in the world. Despite owning this marvel of modern engineering, Bunny considers his Bugatti to be a bad investment.

In an interview with Molusco TV, Bunny talked about the problems he faced after purchasing this car. Due to taxes, insurance, and governmental issues, Bunny finds it hard to travel in Puerto Rico with his supercar. He also doesn't drive the car in the United States, as he fears being recognized when out in public.

Bad Bunny will face Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania

As mentioned before, Bad Bunny will team up with The Archer of Infamy to take on The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania. We might even see him taking some harsh bumps during the match. But with Damian Priest on his side, Bad Bunny will surely enjoy an advantage over his opponents.

Are you excited to see Bad Bunny in a match at WrestleMania?