WWE Raw makes change to commentary team

WWE announcer Renee Young / Photo courtesy of WWE

What's the story?

Earlier today, WWE announced two changes to its broadcasting team, naming Renee Young as the first woman to join the Monday Night Raw broadcast booth full-time and Jonathan Coachman as the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows.

In case you didn't know...

Young's work at The Score Television Network in the later months of 2009 on the program called Right After Wrestling, led her to work alongside plenty of past and present WWE employees, including Arda Ocal, Mauro Ranallo and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas.

Heart of the matter

Starting tonight, Renee Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves each week on Raw. Young started with WWE in 2012 and has served as a backstage interviewer and commentator on Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT. She is currently part of the Mae Young Classic commentary team on WWE Network. Prior to WWE, Young had worked at The Score Television Network in Canada, building her reputation by co-hosting WWE Aftermath and interviewing high-caliber talent such as The Rolling Stones on other programming.

A veteran broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience hosting shows for WWE, ESPN, MSG Network and the Golf Channel, Coachman will bring his unique style to millions of viewers around the world on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WWE.com, as the host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. Coachman will begin his new role this Sunday, September 16 alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg prior to WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

What's next?

Social media is currently buzzing with regards to these changes made, as Young has been a popular WWE employee for years. Examples of the congratulatory notes being sent to Young via social media are below for your leisurely reading purposes.

A press release went out just now naming Renee Young as a permanent commentator on Monday Night Raw. Says she’ll be joined weekly by Graves and Michael Cole.



Jonathan Coachman is now on the pre-show panel. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 10, 2018

Per @WWE, Renee Young will replace Jonathan Coachman full-time on #Raw going forward with Coach taking over as host of the kickoff shows. I'll take the good news where I can find it. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) September 10, 2018

Official word on Renee Young and Jonathan Coachman announcing assignments. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/Y6Uh4fP1Ci — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) September 10, 2018