WWE Raw makes change to commentary team

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
924   //    10 Sep 2018, 20:24 IST

WWE announcer Renee Young / Photo courtesy of WWE

What's the story?

Earlier today, WWE announced two changes to its broadcasting team, naming Renee Young as the first woman to join the Monday Night Raw broadcast booth full-time and Jonathan Coachman as the new host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows.

In case you didn't know...

Young's work at The Score Television Network in the later months of 2009 on the program called Right After Wrestling, led her to work alongside plenty of past and present WWE employees, including Arda Ocal, Mauro Ranallo and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Heart of the matter

Starting tonight, Renee Young will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves each week on Raw. Young started with WWE in 2012 and has served as a backstage interviewer and commentator on Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT. She is currently part of the Mae Young Classic commentary team on WWE Network. Prior to WWE, Young had worked at The Score Television Network in Canada, building her reputation by co-hosting WWE Aftermath and interviewing high-caliber talent such as The Rolling Stones on other programming.

A veteran broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience hosting shows for WWE, ESPN, MSG Network and the Golf Channel, Coachman will bring his unique style to millions of viewers around the world on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and WWE.com, as the host of WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows. Coachman will begin his new role this Sunday, September 16 alongside WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and Peter Rosenberg prior to WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

What's next?

Social media is currently buzzing with regards to these changes made, as Young has been a popular WWE employee for years. Examples of the congratulatory notes being sent to Young via social media are below for your leisurely reading purposes.

Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
