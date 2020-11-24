On the latest edition of Firefly Fun House on WWE RAW, a new puppet named 'Friendship Frog' was introduced to the viewers.

A major theme for Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss during this episode revolved around broken friendships. To symbolize how past friendships have resulted in grave consequences for both of them, Bliss proceeded to murder Friendship Frog on live television.

Interestingly, Friendship Frog's year of birth and death were displayed on the screen during this segment.

Rest in Peace, Friendship Frog

As one can see above, Friendship Frog was born in 1980, which seems like a very peculiar year in this context. With Bray Wyatt, peculiar references have a deeper meaning, and this case is no different.

Apparently, Randy Orton was also born in 1980, just like the beloved frog who passed away too soon. Orton is currently 40 years old of age.

Another thing connecting the 14-time world champion with a frog puppet is a special Crusix staff that was featured in Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's previous WWE feud in 2017. You can see Randy Orton holding the Crusix in the tweet below:

"I'm coming for that #WWETitle and NOTHING is going to stand in MY WAY!" @RandyOrton sends a warning to @WWEBrayWyatt on #SDLive. pic.twitter.com/OCYSQxEI3S — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017

It was included in recent Firefly Fun House episodes, and Alexa Bliss used the same staff to kill Friendship Frog this week.

Randy Orton with the Crusix

One more thing to note is that Bray Wyatt similarly used the Crusix on Ramblin' Rabbit a few weeks ago.

Randy Orton was spooked by The Fiend on WWE RAW

The Fiend never forgets, and it was during this week's WWE RAW where it became clear that he had finally set his sights on Randy Orton.

Orton faced AJ Styles in the main event to determine the final participant of next week's triple threat match. Towards the end, The Viper was stalked by The Fiend not once but twice.

The second distraction allowed Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Orton for the victory. The Fiend/Bray Wyatt's characteristic laughter echoed throughout the ThunderDome at the end of this week's episode of WWE RAW.