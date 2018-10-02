WWE RAW Power Rankings: 1st October 2018

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 345 // 02 Oct 2018, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are just five days away from the Super Showdown at Melbourne, Australia. The go home episode of RAW had lots of action tonight. All six members of the faction war between the Shield and the Dogs of War were involved in singles battles. There were also singles matches between the Ascension's Viktor and Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley, Ruby "Riott" and RAW women's champion Ronda Rousey, and a tag team match between the B-team and The Revival. The segment involving The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels was intriguing as well.

With that being said, let us rank the superstars/factions with the most momentum heading into the biggest live event in Australia.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Even though she is not defending her RAW women's title in Australia, Ronda Rousey is partaking in a six women tag team match also involving the Bella Twins, Ruby, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan. Before that, she had a one on one match with the leader of the Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott had the advantage in the majority of the bout. But when she looked to finish Rousey off with the Riott kick, the champ countered it, subsequently locking Ruby in the cross armbar for the submission victory.

#4 Kevin Owens (and Elias)

Elias hit a nerve of the Seattle fans.

After returning less than a week after quitting, Kevin Owens started targetting Bobby Lashley. The prizefighter along with his new best friend Elias has garnered immense heel heat from the Seattle crowd before the match. Ahead of their tag team match against the team of John Cena and Bobby Lashley at the Super Showdown, both Kevin Owens and Elias bashed the 16-time world champion on the mic.

Even though he did not get much offence, Kevin Owens successfully pinned the manager after a roll up, thus becoming only the second guy to pin Lashley since his return. After the match, the duo laid waste on Bobby and his manager Lio Rush.

1 / 4 NEXT