WWE RAW Preview: 8th October, 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
4.51K   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:14 IST

Will The Brothers Of Destruction return?
Will The Brothers Of Destruction return?

Super Show-Down is now in the books and it turned out to be an event of epic proportions. The MCG saw a packed stadium of 70,000 rowdy Australian fans in attendance. The only title change happened on 205 Live, where hometown hero Buddy Murphy dethroned the resilient Cedric Alexander after a strong title reign as Cruiserweight Champion.

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins, meanwhile, managed to pick up a victory over The Riott Squad, seemingly ending their rivalry for now. Bobby Lashley's brief alliance with John Cena turned out successful as they knocked off Kevin Owens and Elias.

The Shield meanwhile, suffered a mishap during the match, but they more than compensated for it as their teamwork saw Dean Ambrose pin Dolph Ziggler to pick up the win against The Dogs Of War.

Triple H meanwhile, faced Undertaker for one last time and defeated him, seemingly proving that he's the better of the two. The fallout of Super Show-Down on RAW is going to be really interesting to see. With no special for the men left till Crown Jewel, how's the red brand looking to shape up?

#5 The Rousey-Bella alliance isn't looking strong

WWE Photo

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins were victorious. Make no mistake about it. Ronda Rousey proved to be the saving grace at the end when she double judo-slammed Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan and tapped them both out with an armbar.

It was an incredible finish but what many people seemed to ignore was the fact that Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella didn' really get along at first. They couldn't agree on who was going to start the match and Nikki Bella visibly frustrated Ronda Rousey by not tagging her in.

This is where we could see the cracks start to unfold. Will we see Nikki and Brie Bella turn on Ronda Rousey?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
