WWE RAW Preview: 10th September 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.77K   //    10 Sep 2018, 18:30 IST

Triple H is making another big appearance

Last week's episode of RAW left most fans in a state of disbelief after a large chunk of the RAW roster attacked The Shield. It's left things in an utter mess and no one knows what the fallout of it is going to be.

The Bella Twins made a huge in-ring return and were victorious against The Riott Squad despite a few hiccups. Dana Brooke announced that she was finished with Titus Worldwide after a defeat to Sasha Banks and Bayley.

In another shock move, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick was suddenly announced as the manager of Authors Of Pain, who finished a couple of local talent in quick fashion. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, not finding much momentum on RAW decided to team up together and have seemingly joined the tag team division.

Things are heating up on RAW in the go-home episode to Hell In A Cell. What's going to happen?

#5 New Orleans gets Rowdy with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has her second RAW match

In what looks to be the main event of RAW, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is set to team up with her training partner Natalya in her second-ever RAW match. In her first match on RAW she convincingly defeated Alicia Fox.

Now, with the championship on her shoulders, she's got a lot more to prove. Will she steer clear and have the momentum on her side heading into Hell In A Cell?

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
