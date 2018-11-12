WWE RAW Preview: 12th November 2018

It's the go-home episode of RAW to Survivor Series and things are getting excited and heated. Last week, the entire RAW roster was waiting on the entrance ramp as Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin came out to address the Survivor Series situation and he announced himself as Team Captain for RAW.

He then announced Alexa Bliss as team captain for the women's team but in a rare instance, revealed that neither of them will be competing. It's understandable from Alexa Bliss' point of view, as it was recently revealed in a rumour that she suffered multiple concussions in a short period of time, thus barring her from competing.

Kurt Angle attempted to take the team captain spot and was scheduled to take on Corbin in the main event, but Corbin, who had been running from Strowman the whole episode replaced him in the last minute with The Scottish Pyshcopath Drew McIntyre.

Angle's age proved to be a major factor as McIntyre completely dismantled him, not only leaving him in tears but making him tap out to his very own ankle lock. With things getting tense, let's see what you have to look forward to on RAW tonight!

The commissioner is back

Stephanie McMahon is not going to be a happy woman

Stephanie McMahon is back, making her first RAW appearance in a while. First and foremost, she's bound to call out Baron Corbin (and perhaps even Alexa Bliss too) and make a major statement to them as to why they have to (not need to) win the Survivor Series match.

She's definitely going to address the Shane McMahon-World Cup debacle so it's going to be interesting to see what the RAW commissioner has to say. One thing's for sure, she's not going to be in a good mood, so that's only one reason Baron Corbin is going to have an unpleasant night.

