WWE RAW Preview: 13th August, 2018

RAW will answer a lot of our questions

It's the go-home episode of RAW to SummerSlam and things couldn't get any hotter. The Biggest Party Of The Summer is less than one week away and all the superstars of the red brand will be looking to make a huge impact heading into SummerSlam.

With Braun Strowman having Jinder Mahal get the better of him for two weeks, he'll probably be looking to keep his composure. When it comes to the mind games, Kevin Owens is already winning that battle. But will it be enough to gain a victory at SummerSlam? We all know Owens is going to look for the most nefarious means possible to get that MITB briefcase from Strowman.

Bobby Lashley is likely set to collide with Elias once again and though their SummerSlam bout isn't official, it probably will be this week. Sasha Banks and Bayley have finally been on the same page after months of falling out. Are they set to clash with the Riott Squad once again? Ruby Riott just returned last week from injury so the numbers game could definitely change the course of this rivalry, which has been dominated by the Boss n' Hug Connection.

So let's get into it. We tell you what's going down on the final RAW to SummerSlam.

#5 RAW Tag Team Championship on the line

Is the streak coming to an end?

The B-Team has been on an incredible roll, being undefeated ever since disbanding the Miztourage. Their streak led them all the way to becoming the tag team champions. While The B-Team hasn't seemed to have accepted that they're champions, there's no rest as they have a target on their back. The former champions The Deleter of Worlds and the former NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival have set their eyes on the prize.

This week, they go head-to-head-to-head in a triple threat bout for the tag team titles. Will The B-Team prevail or is it time for a change?

